78-year-old pilot injured in Carroll County helicopter crash

ARCADIA, Iowa — A helicopter crashed just south of Arcadia Monday morning, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office, along with the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments and Carroll Rescue, responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m.

The helicopter, a Bell 206 Jet Ranger, crashed approximately a quarter of a mile south of 210th Street and Delta Avenue on the west side of Delta.

The pilot, 78-year-old Michael Milliron, said the helicopter was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit, according to the sheriff's office.

Milliron was able to remove himself from the wreckage and walk to the highway. He was eventually transported to Saint Anthony's for non-threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.