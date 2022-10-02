Tesla Supercharger Stations coming to World's Largest Truckstop

The World's Largest Truckstop is adding more charging options for Tesla vehicle owners this spring.

WALCOTT, Iowa — Tesla drivers traveling by the World's Largest Truckstop on Iowa 80 will soon be able to recharge their vehicles during pit stops.

On Thursday, Iowa 80 Truckstop announced plans to add eight Tesla Superchargers just north of the current gas islands on the property in Walcott, Iowa. The new station will include DC Fast Chargers, designed to add 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes, according to the press release.

Two DC fast ChargePoint stations were installed on the northern part of the truck stop in May 2021. They are universal options for any electric vehicle, charging up to 80% in 20 to 30 minutes.

The addition of Tesla charging stations will give extra accessibilities for travelers in what is a fairly quick process to get back on the road.

“We are excited to be able to offer even more charging options for our customers,” said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president of the truck stop. “For those traveling across Interstate 80, eight new Tesla Superchargers will be a gamechanger for their travels."

The Tesla charging station gives a direct connection using DC power sources that sends energy straight to the vehicle battery. Tesla Superchargers are widely considered the fastest method to charge electric vehicles.

There are currently over 30,000 global Tesla Superchargers, according to the company's website.

Referred to as the "trucker's Disneyland," the Iowa 80 Truckstop has restaurants, gift shops and a museum. The new electric vehicle-friendly feature is another addition to a long list of the stop's amenities.