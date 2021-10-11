Flying for Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know

The holiday will be a busy time for airports, nearly reaching pre-COVID levels.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanksgiving is always a festive time for families across the United States, and that means one thing: a surge of people booking planes tickets to see their friends and families.

AAA is projecting that 4.2 million people will be taking to the skies for the holiday, and that lines up with previous years.

"We are gearing up for the holidays. It certainly is a busy time of year. Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest travel weekend of the year, and we expect high volumes, even in 2021," said Kayla Kovarna, Communications & Marketing Manager with the Des Moines Airport Authority.

Those high volumes are marking a big shift from just a year ago. This year's air traffic is expected to more than double from 2020, and it's only 9% lower than 2019, meaning we are almost back to pre-COVID levels.

"We are seeing that demand return. And in October, we were at 88% of our pre-pandemic numbers, so we're expecting that trend to continue to stay strong," Kovarna said.

With such a high demand for air travel, you might expect prices for tickets to be going through the roof. But fortunately for your wallet, that's actually not the case.

"We are seeing the opposite in pricing for airfare. So we are seeing some of the lowest prices that we've seen in quite a while, about 27% less this year than last year on the cost for those tickets," said Meredith Mitts, Public Affairs Specialist for AAA Minnesota/Iowa.

For many Americans, it may be their first time flying since COVID hit. Even though Thanksgiving is such a busy time, the usual rules apply. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get through lines and make your flight.

"We really suggest being here in that 90-minute window ahead of your flight departure, just to make sure that you make your flight and don't have any challenges," Kovarna said.

There is something else travelers should keep in mind: don't forget your masks.