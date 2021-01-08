Not sure if expired driver's license is still valid due to COVID proclamation? Iowa DOT says it isn't.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation during the height of the pandemic making valid expired driver's licenses, but that ended in January.

Before you head out on a road trip this summer, remember: your Iowa driver's license is once again subject to the expiration date printed on it.

In fact, the Iowa Department of Transportation says the proclamation allowing Iowans to use expired licenses ended Jan. 9, 2021.

All driver's licenses have a 60-day grace period, meaning you can still use it to drive for two months after it expires.

The Iowa DOT also has an option for a temporary extension. That exists in case you can't get an appointment to renew your DL before it expires or you have concerns about visiting a DOT center in-person.

If you need to renew, the Iowa DOT says you can also do so online.