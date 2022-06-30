July 4 travel tips: Airports anticipate high passenger traffic, canceled flights

According to a Des Moines International Airport press release, travel this July 4 weekend will be an estimated 28.6% higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 reports.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With July 4 just around the corner, the Des Moines International Airport anticipates the upcoming travel weekend will bring a total of 26,815 passengers through security.

According to a press release from the airport, travel from Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4 will be an estimated 28.6% higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday weekend.

This increase isn’t anything new – passenger traffic has soared over the summer months, and the holiday weekend could escalate it further.

"Iowans are ready to travel, and we are excited to welcome so many people to the Des Moines International Airport this holiday weekend," said Kayla Kovarna, deputy director of communications, marketing, and air service development for the Des Moines Airport Authority.

With such a huge anticipated turnout, airports are expecting to be more chaotic than usual. On Tuesday, Delta Airlines issued a systemwide travel waiver for the weekend allowing customers traveling between July 1-4 to rebook flights before or after the holiday weekend with no fare differences or change fees.

American Airlines canceled 8% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, and United Airlines scrubbed 4% of its schedule both days, according to FlightAware.

Gas demand last week was down about 3% from the same week last June, according to government figures.

Jody Valentine, a wedding navigator and travel agent, said if a person's flight gets canceled, they can likely get a refund.

According to the U.S Department of Transportation, people are entitled to a refund if their airline canceled a flight regardless of the reason, especially if the airline made a significant change that delays a flight.

However, DOT does not define what "significant" means.

Valentine said if an airline has overbooked a flight and is voluntarily offering to give passengers money or credit to move to another flight, accept the offer if possible.

She also suggested a way to prevent being involuntarily bumped is by becoming a member of the airline.

"What we always recommend is that you sign up for a membership for the airline mileage programs," Valentine said. "United Mileage Plus or American Advantage Program because members of the mileage program of the airlines are not typically bumped off of flights involuntarily."

So, before you pack your bags and head for the terminal, keep in mind that your travel plans could be up in the air.

Here are some tips from the Des Moines International Airport's release:

Pack smart: Always double check your airline's luggage allowances, follow TSA’s 3-1-1 rule for liquids and review what items can be in carry-on bags.

Always double check your airline's luggage allowances, follow TSA’s 3-1-1 rule for liquids and review what items can be in carry-on bags. Download the airline mobile app: Airlines publish flight delays and cancellations to their mobile apps first, so it's the easiest way to stay up to date on last-minute cancellations or changes.

Airlines publish flight delays and cancellations to their mobile apps first, so it's the easiest way to stay up to date on last-minute cancellations or changes. Know where to park: Visit the parking information page for real-time availability on the day of your flight.

Visit the parking information page for real-time availability on the day of your flight. Stay calm and exude Iowa nice: With your patience packed, assume the best, as everyone involved is working hard to get you to where you need to go safely and efficiently.