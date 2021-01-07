Officials investigating Lamoni plane crash, NTSB investigator expected to arrive later Thursday

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday.

LAMONI, Iowa — Federal officials are headed to the site of a plane crash in southern Iowa.

The crash happened Thursday morning at the Lamoni Municipal Airport. According to a nearby business owner, he could see flames and smoke.

Decatur County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Lamoni Police Department are on the scene of the crash. They are keeping media personnel away from the area.

According to the National Traffic Safety Bureau, an investigator is expected to arrive later Thursday.

The plane is a Cirrus SR22, which is a single-engine four or five-seat plane.

NTSB is investigating the July 1, 2021, crash of a Cirrus SR22 near Lamoni, Iowa. An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive on scene Thursday evening. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 1, 2021