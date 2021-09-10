Man sentenced in Iowa for flying plane without a license

A New Mexico man has been sentenced for flying a single-engine plane without a license after making an emergency landing in Waterloo in 2018.

Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Keith Alexander Thomas of Portales, New Mexico, was sentenced in Cedar Rapid's federal court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in April to a single count of operating as an airman without an airman certificate.

Prosecutors say Thomas had agreed to fly the newly-purchased Cessna from Wisconsin to New Mexico, even though he didn't have a pilot's license. The plane went into engine failure over Iowa, and Thomas made an emergency landing in Waterloo, which is when it was discovered that he did not have a license.

No one was hurt in the incident.