Merger between Frontier and Spirit an 'exciting opportunity' for DSM

A spokesperson for the Des Moines International Airport said the merger could create new route opportunities.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Budget airlines Frontier and Spirit are proposing to merge in a $2.9 billion deal, which could be good news for travelers in the Des Moines metro.

Currently, Frontier flies in and out of Des Moines International Airport, but Spirit does not.

Airport leaders said the merger would open the door to new routes to and from the city.

"Frontier—who already has a loyal base and significant service here at Des Moines International Airport—expands their network and includes all the routes that Spirit Airlines has," said Kayla Kovarna, a spokesperson for the airport. "So it's certainly an exciting opportunity and prospect for our travelers and our airport."

However, the Biden administration has signaled a tougher line on mergers by anti-monopoly regulators, which could complicate the deal.

The airlines claim that if they are allowed to merge it will create many new routes that aren’t currently served by ultra-low-cost carriers, resulting in $1 billion a year in savings for consumers. They also say the combined company will grow and create 10,000 new jobs by 2026.

AP Business Writer Michelle Chapman contributed to this report.