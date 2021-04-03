On-site COVID testing coming to Des Moines International Airport

The Des Moines Airport Authority has partnered with Exemplar Care to provide travelers the convenience of on-site COVID-19 testing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Thursday, Exemplar Care of Des Moines is offering three different types of COVID testing to travelers at Des Moines International Airport: PCR, rapid antigen and antibody.

International travel, as well as some domestic travel destinations, require a PCR test before travel is approved.

To book an appointment through the airport, click here. To book an appointment through Exemplar Care, click here.

All ticketed passengers within 72 hours of travel are eligible to be tested at the easy-to-access airport testing site.

“As more people choose to travel, adding onsite testing helps us to provide convenience and safety in a rapidly changing travel environment,” Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Foley said in a statement. “Wearing a mask and washing hands frequently remain critical in traveling safely, however through this partnership, travelers will also have the ability to monitor their health at the beginning of their trip as well as upon their return.”

The PCR test costs $90, rapid antigen $65 and the antibody test is $25.

It is recommended appointments be scheduled online before travel, especially for the PCR test. However, for returning passengers, walk-in services for Rapid Antigen tests and the Antibody test are offered onsite. PCR test results are back within 24 hours, whereas the other two tests provide results within sixty minutes.