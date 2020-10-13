Southwest Airlines to expand in Chicago and Houston in 2021

With the moves, Southwest will go head-to-head against United and American, which are both much bigger by revenue.

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines is taking aim at competitors at big airports in Houston and Chicago.

Southwest said Monday that it will expand next year by adding flights to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

We decided to see how our north side looks in Chicago and Houston. Keep your eyes here in the coming months for route specifics. pic.twitter.com/rtBTUCd1hN — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 12, 2020

