Southwest Airlines to expand in Chicago and Houston in 2021

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines is taking aim at competitors at big airports in Houston and Chicago. 

Southwest said Monday that it will expand next year by adding flights to Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport and O’Hare Airport in Chicago.

With the moves, Southwest will go head-to-head against United and American, which are both much bigger by revenue. 

But Southwest has some strengths too, including a better balance sheet with less debt than its rivals, and less reliance on business travel, which has been especially hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

