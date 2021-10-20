Guns caught at airports in 2021 already a record for TSA

TSA caught more people at checkpoints with guns this year than in 2019.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Transportation Security Administration officers have detected a record number of guns nationwide this year.

Jessica Mayle, the public affairs specialist for the Great Lakes region, said the record could go even higher with there being a little over two months left in 2021.

So far this year, 4,495 airline passengers were stopped from carrying firearms on planes. That surpasses the previous record of 4,432 in 2019.

The number of passengers stopped so far this year established a 20-year record for the agency.

But Mayle noted at the Des Moines International Airport, only six firearms were stopped in 2021. Seven firearms were stopped in 2020 and 12 were stopped in 2019.

"People, for the most part, are not trying to conceal these guns or sneak them on, they just forgot they were in their bag," Mayle said. "But that's not an excuse. It's extremely dangerous to have a loaded gun frequently, but any gun at an airport checkpoint ... God forbid one of these got on the plane."

Even if someone forgot the guns were in their carry-on bag, that person could still get in trouble.

"From TSA's perspective, you can face federal civil penalties," Mayle said. "We do an investigation and then notice of a violation then you have to pay a penalty that can be several thousand dollars."

As stated on TSA's website, a loaded firearm or an unloaded one with accessible ammunition can potentially carry a fine of $3,000-$10,000, plus a criminal referral.

If it's a repeat offense, the fine increases to $10,000-$13,910.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person could face consequences with the city if they are caught carrying a firearm through TSA. This includes the gun being seized, a charge with the city and if the person was in possession of the gun unlawfully, there could be jail time.

He also said depending on if the person lawfully had possession of the gun, it would still be seized, they would still face a city charge, but when that person returns back to Des Moines the gun would be returned.

The TSA says the proper way to travel with a gun is inside a locked case, ammunition packed separately and gun unloaded. You should also make sure to tell the airlines you are checking an unloaded firearm.