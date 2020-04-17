Viking Mississippi River cruises to set sail starting in 2022

The company's "Viking Mississippi" will debut in August 2022 and will sail on voyages on the lower and upper Mississippi River between New Orleans and St. Paul.

ST. LOUIS — Adventurers will have the chance to embark on a journey right through the heart of America starting in 2022.

On Thursday, Viking cruises announced it has opened reservations for the new Mississippi River cruises, set to launch in two years.

The company's "Viking Mississippi" will debut in August 2022 and will sail on voyages on the lower and upper Mississippi River between New Orleans and St. Paul.

Ports of call on the itinerary include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Memphis, Davenport, Hannibal and of course, St. Louis.

The "Viking Mississippi" will be able to host 386 guests and is slated to have four different voyage options. The "America's Heartland" voyage sets sail from St. Louis and goes all the way up to St. Paul.

You can find more information on the Viking website.