NW Iowa school bus involved in deadly crash

A West Lyon Community School District bus was hit from behind by another car.

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — A West Lyon Community School District bus stopping to pick up students on Friday morning was hit from behind by another car, killing a juvenile in the car.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on A-50, about four miles west of Highway 18 in Lyon County.

The bus was stopped when it was hit from behind by a juvenile driver. The juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.