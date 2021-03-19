NW Iowa school bus involved in deadly crash

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — A West Lyon Community School District bus stopping to pick up students on Friday morning was hit from behind by another car, killing a juvenile in the car.
According to Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on A-50, about four miles west of Highway 18 in Lyon County.
The bus was stopped when it was hit from behind by a juvenile driver. The juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.
