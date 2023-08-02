Here's how much rain has fallen across Iowa on Wednesday morning

Several inches of rain fell in southern and western Iowa, and rain was still ongoing as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Several inches of rain fell in this region, and rain was still ongoing as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines even issued a Flash Flood Warning for Cass County through 11:30 a.m. because so much rain had fallen there in a short period of time.

For metro Des Moines and other areas of central Iowa, the rain was lighter, but still steady, as the edge of the storm complex pushed north.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible through midday and the afternoon as an atmospheric wave pushes across the state.

Some big time totals in parts of southern and southwest Iowa this morning, but major impacts from flooding have been minimal. How much have you seen from this soaking moving through? #IAWX #WeAreIowa #DSM pic.twitter.com/Z0BcZG1TSc — Chris |☇uball (@ChrisKuball) August 2, 2023

Here are some of the rainfall totals from around the region as of 8 a.m.:

Weldon - 4.8"

Massena - 3.5"

Murray - 2.99"

Diagonal - 2.75"

Creston - 2.5"

Mount Ayr - 2.5"

Cromwell - 2.28"

Allerton - 2.15"

Corydon - 1.93"

Atlantic - 1.71"

West Des Moines - 0.5"

Des Moines - 0.46"

August is often a wet one for Des Moines, as the month's average rainfall comes in around 4.17" at the airport.

4.04" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport in 2022, for comparison.