Here's how much rain has fallen across Iowa on Wednesday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A band of heavy rain and thunderstorms pushed across the southern and western portions of Iowa early Wednesday.
Several inches of rain fell in this region, and rain was still ongoing as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines even issued a Flash Flood Warning for Cass County through 11:30 a.m. because so much rain had fallen there in a short period of time.
For metro Des Moines and other areas of central Iowa, the rain was lighter, but still steady, as the edge of the storm complex pushed north.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible through midday and the afternoon as an atmospheric wave pushes across the state.
Here are some of the rainfall totals from around the region as of 8 a.m.:
- Weldon - 4.8"
- Massena - 3.5"
- Murray - 2.99"
- Diagonal - 2.75"
- Creston - 2.5"
- Mount Ayr - 2.5"
- Cromwell - 2.28"
- Allerton - 2.15"
- Corydon - 1.93"
- Atlantic - 1.71"
- West Des Moines - 0.5"
- Des Moines - 0.46"
August is often a wet one for Des Moines, as the month's average rainfall comes in around 4.17" at the airport.
4.04" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport in 2022, for comparison.
So far in 2023, Des Moines is nearly 4" below average for meteorological summer (June 1 - Aug. 31), and more than 6" below average for rainfall since Jan. 1.