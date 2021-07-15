Clean up continues after at least 12 tornadoes touch down in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa experienced its biggest tornado outbreak in years on Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, there were at least 12 confirmed tornadoes in central Iowa. Even more were spotted in eastern Iowa near Waterloo, Waverly, Shell Rock, Manchester, and Vinton.
Lake City residents are cleaning up after one of the tornadoes caused damage to multiple structures and knocked down trees and power lines.
Lake City was hit by an EF-1 tornado just six years ago on May 10, 2015.
Additional tornadoes were reported in Hamilton, Hardin, Story, Tama, and Webster Counties.
Survey teams plan to assess the damage and release preliminary tornado details on Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued 18 tornado warnings on Wednesday - the most on one calendar day since 2004.
Showers and storms will continue to move through southern Iowa on Thursday. Severe weather is not expected.
Central Iowa tornado outbreak
