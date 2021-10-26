Colder and snowier winter could lead to a sharp rise in heating costs

With the price of natural gas more than double where it was this time last year, experts say that electric bill will look a lot different this winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — A La Niña is predicted by NOAA this winter, and rising natural gas costs are coming just in time for the colder months, meaning your electric bill may look much higher than last year during these chilly months.

Five of the past eight La Niña winters have been snowier than average in Des Moines, and typically, the polar jet stream sinks far enough south that cooler than average temperatures tend to become more prevalent across the Upper Midwest.

On top of that, natural gas is running over double the cost of what it was last year heading into the colder months, leading to a warning of price hikes from MidAmerican.

"For customers throughout our service area, the impact could be anywhere from 46% to 96% higher than this time last year," said Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman for MidAmerican.

There are a few things you can do to prevent your bill from skyrocketing.