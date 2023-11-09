Here's how much rain fell across Iowa on Sunday night

For some parts of central Iowa, this round of rain was the first in nearly a month.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in September (and the first time in a month!), much of Iowa enjoyed a round of beneficial rain on Sunday and Monday morning.

Most communities hadn't received any meaningful rainfall in several weeks.

Specifically for Des Moines, measurable rain hadn't fallen since Friday, Aug. 25 (0.02"). Prior to that, the city hadn't recorded more than a tenth of an inch of rain since Friday, Aug. 11.

The unusually dry spell has exacerbated Iowa's drought concerns, especially in eastern areas of the state.

As of last Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 25% of Iowa is experiencing "extreme" drought.

Although the rain that fell on Sunday and Monday won't do much to alleviate drought issues, any moisture is better than none.

Not counting rainfall since 12 a.m. Monday, Des Moines is still nearly nine inches below average for precipitation in 2023.

Moving forward, the pattern still favors dry weather, although occasional isolated rain chances still remain possible.

Here are some official rainfall totals from around central and southern Iowa as of 7 a.m. Monday:

Centerville - 2.33"

Eldon - 2.16"

Corydon - 2.07"

Lamoni - 1.58"

Des Moines - 0.78"

Ames - 0.54"

Marshalltown - 0.38"

Johnston - 0.31"

Fort Dodge - 0.16"

The highest rainfall estimates were in southern and south-central Iowa, though.

Doppler radar indicates more than an inch of rain fell in cities like Corydon, Mount Ayr, and Red Oak.

More than 3/4" of rain fell in places like Chariton, Greenfield, Indianola, Knoxville, Osceola, and Winterset.