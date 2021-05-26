Being prepared before a severe storm arrives

Being prepared includes being aware of the hazards that can affect your community and building an emergency supply kit.

DES MOINES, Iowa — June is one of Iowa's peak months when it comes to severe weather.

According to Molly Halverson, Public Information Officer for the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, knowing how to prepare yourself and your house if severe weather hits is important.

"It's a good idea to keep your trees and branches trimmed near your house," Halverson said.

Trimming trees and branches could potentially reduce debris falling on people's houses. Halverson also suggested removing valuable items from the yard and placing them under a sturdy structure.

Once the outside of a person's home is prepared, making a plan is the next important step.

"Make sure you and everyone [in your house] knows what to do in an emergency," Halverson said.

This means knowing what to do if a tornado approaches, like finding the safest place to hide in your home which could be the basement or a place away from windows.

Being prepared includes being aware of the hazards that can affect your community and building an emergency supply kit.

"[An emergency supply kit] should be able to sustain your family for three to five days," Halverson added. "It should include things like a flashlight, and batteries, a first aid kit water and non-perishable food items."

Scott Holmean, the Media Relations Director with the Insurance Information Institute, said getting ready for severe weather also includes knowing if you have the right insurance coverage and going over this with an insurance agent.

This will help an individual know where they stand before something serious happens.

"Actual cash value is going to be what it's worth at the time of an accident," Holeman said. "Replacement cost however will replace a new sofa or a television set. So make sure you're discussing with your agent at the time of purchasing insurance what kind of coverage you want to have in the case of a disaster."

He also suggests, if a person is renting, they should look into getting renters insurance.

You should keep an inventory of belongings by taking a picture of the items or making a list on an app or paper, so if damage does happen to anything during a storm, they are ready.