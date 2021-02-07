Hurricane Elsa forms in the Atlantic, forecast still centered on Florida

Elsa continues to gradually strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean today

NEW ORLEANS — As of the 2pm update, Elsa remains a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph moving WNW at 29 mph. It's the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Elsa is also the earliest "E" named storm in recorded history. It beat the previous record held by Tropical Storm Eduoard which formed July 6, 2020.

Models are in fairly good agreement in the next 2 days keeping Elsa a category 1 hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean this weekend. As it approaches Cuba early Sunday morning it will potentially weaken into a tropical storm.

Florida is in the cone of concern, but the direction of the storm beyond Monday morning remains uncertain.

Not a threat now, but something to watch. We'll know far more this weekend. Stay tuned...

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.