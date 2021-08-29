All of New Orleans without power after Entergy suffers 'catastrophic damage'

All eight transmission lines that deliver power to New Orleans are out of service.

NEW ORLEANS — All of New Orleans is in the dark as Hurricane Ida bears down on the City.

All eight transmission lines that deliver power to New Orleans are out of service, according to Entergy.

"Catastrophic damage to our transmission system, all of Orleans Parish is currently without power," an Entergy spokesperson said.

That includes all the power that Entergy supplies to the Sewerage & Water Board for the pumps and drainage system in New Orleans.

"We are having to run an extremely lean operation without Entergy power. Obviously this is not ideal," S&WB spokesperson Courtney Barnes said. "We lost at least 12 MW and are continuing to assess."

Entergy has provided back up generators to the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board.

There are widespread power outages all over Louisiana as Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana.

Combined outages are nearing 1 million customers with Entergy reporting more than 800,000 and Cleco reporting 93,550.

Widespread outages across much of Southeast Louisiana are expected as Hurricane Ida rolls through. Some parish officials have said these outages could last for days or weeks.

Around 10,000 linemen are prepared to go to work restoring power as soon as the storm passes. But last year's Hurricane Zeta, which was not as destructive as Ida is expected to be, knocked out power for tens of thousands of Louisiana residents for longer than a week.

