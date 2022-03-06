PTC One will likely develop into a depression or Tropical Storm Alex as it works toward Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first advisories have been issued for Florida, as Potential Tropical Cyclone One grows more organized and approaches the state.

As of 5 a.m. ET, Potential Tropical Cyclone One was about 125 miles north of Cozumel, Mexico, and about 400 miles southwest of Fort Myers. It was producing sustained winds of 40 mph and moving north at about 6 mph.

PTC One is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Cuba and the Florida Keys, as well as a large section of southern Florida by Friday and Saturday. Meteorologists warn flooding is possible.

In the meantime, a tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Florida, Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas. That means tropical storm conditions are expected within the watch areas within 48 hours.

Watches and Warnings:

Tropical Storm Warning issued for:

Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas

Florida Bay

West coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge

East coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge

Lake Okeechobee

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque

Northwestern Bahamas

The National Hurricane Center is still collecting data and doing additional model runs to get a better understanding of the system. If PTC One develops deep convection (storms) and a low-level closed circulation with a well-defined center, it will then become known as Tropical Depression One.

Some development of PTC One is expected over the next couple of days, but lots of wind shear should keep the system from strengthening too much.

At this point, the NHC has given PTC One a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. It's expected to become a tropical depression on Friday and a tropical storm by the end of the day Friday.

Throughout the day Thursday, PTC One was sitting off the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula and moving slowly to the north at around 5 mph. The NHC expects it to turn toward the northeast Friday night and Saturday.

Meteorologists are expecting PTC One to move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through the night on Friday and then over the southern/central parts of the Florida peninsula into Saturday.

Most models keep the center of the storm track between the Florida Keys and Venice in southern Sarasota County. This area is likely to contain the heaviest rainfall potential and strongest winds.

Impacts to Florida?

PTC One will be moving into an area with a lot of wind shear, which will keep the system from becoming too organized. That wind will also blow the convection or thunderstorms to the right side of the low pressure.

Water temperatures will be one factor that could help PTC One develop. The loop current in the southern Gulf of Mexico is directly in the path of PTC One. This is a current that pulls warmer water north out of the Caribbean with water temperatures in the current in the upper 80s!

That is well above the 80-degree mark needed for tropical development. Overall, that combination will likely lead to the development of PTC One into a tropical depression and potentially into a weak tropical storm.

Heavy rainfall will be the biggest impact on the Sunshine state. Where that heavy rainfall sets up will depend on the track of PTC One. Most indications are showing the heaviest rainfall and direct impacts from this system along Interstate 4 and south toward South Florida.

With tropical moisture moving into the area, some locations in South Florida could see more than 6 inches of rainfall from PTC One. Winds will also be gusty as the system works toward Florida. Tropical systems can also bring isolated spin-up tornadoes.

Timing?