Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties.

However, a Tornado Watch was issued for most of the region at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Hamilton, Franklin, Hardin and Wright counties from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Cattle barns in Audubon were reported as a complete loss shortly before 5 p.m.

Widespread tree damage and shingles blown off roofs were reported in Boxholm at about 7:20 p.m. Kamrar saw damage shortly after.

"My alarm system called me, then my neighbor down the road texted, called me, saying 'We got hit and I think you got hit.' We got home right before dark to see this," said Al Trampel of Kamrar.

His farm was hit by a tornado more than 40 years ago.

A homeowner in Boxholm got a much closer look at the damage than he expected.

"I had told my girlfriend and her daughter to go into the bathtub, and the second they got to the doorframe, the tree had come down through the roof," said Jaron Suhr.

"Our motto, we call 'Boxholm Strong'. If somebody needs help, there's plenty of people. People just come out to help make things better," Mayor Sue Shreve told Local 5.