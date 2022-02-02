Just how accurate are Punxsutawney Phil and Polk County Paula?

Not surprisingly, the prognosticating rodents don't do so red hot when their predictions are matched up with results. Both are well under 50%!

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the 136th year in a row, Punxsutawney Phil arrived for his annual Feb. 2nd prediction. In case you haven't heard already, six more weeks of winter are on the way according to the rather inaccurate rodent!

Why do I say inaccurate? Well, his prediction has only been verified as correct 39% of the time. In fact, in the past quarter century, his predictions have been the worst in his home region of the northeast.

Phil seeing his shadow this year could further hurt his record—from Pennsylvania to California, marmot prognosticators are more accurate the more they predict an early spring.

Speaking of an early spring, that's what our local friend Polk County Paula predicted this morning!

Although she (and others at the High Life Lounge) had to bare through single-digit temperatures, changes could be coming! Highs in the 30s, 40s and even 50s are back in the forecast this weekend and next week.

Unfortunately for Paula, her accuracy isn't much better than her friend Phil's. In the last 15 years, she's gone six for 15, for a very similar 40%.

At this point, it's safe to say you're better off trusting a coin— or your friends with Central Iowa's Most Accurate Forecast for the spring prediction.