Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic; depression 14 expected to move into Gulf

The National Hurricane Center has both storms pushing into the Gulf next week but it's too soon to say where they'll land.

HOUSTON — We're reaching the peak of hurricane season and there are two systems the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on, and so are we.

Tropical Storm Laura

What had been Depression 13 became Tropical Storm Laura Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

It is currently 230 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The Hurricane Hunter found Laura's center is further south than previously expected.

Portions of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands Puerto Rico, the southeastern portion of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos islands could experience tropical storm conditions Friday through Saturday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The track hasn't changed but we now have Tropical Storm Laura #khou11 #HtownRush Now waiting for tropical depression 14 to become tropical storm Marco pic.twitter.com/idSRP9FnLk — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) August 21, 2020

Tropical storm watches are in effect for some of these locations, as heavy rain is expected Friday. Mudslides and flash flooding are possible through Sunday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on the track of Tropical Depression 13. It could move over parts of the Greater Antilles this weekend. It could bring storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to parts of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida this weekend and into early next week.

Laura, is one of three tropical waves coming out of the Atlantic that have a high chance of development in the next five days

Tropical Depression 14 forecast to become a hurricane

It's far too soon to know where these will go, but we are watching Tropical Depression Fourteen especially closely. The storm will be called Marco and it's expected to enter the Gulf early next week. Get the latest detailed tropics update here.

As of 4 a.m. Houston time, Tropical Depression was at 15.4 North, 83.1 West with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. At 39 miles per hour, it would become a tropical storm, with the next two names being ‘Laura’ and ‘Marco.’

The system is moving to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour.

TD 14 is expected to be a named storm by Sunday when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula. It’s forecast to get back into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf coast.

The current cone of uncertainty runs from the South Texas coastline all the way to eastern Louisiana. There is still considerable uncertainty with this storm, so stay with KHOU.com or download our mobile news app for the very latest track.

Tropical Depression 14 spaghetti models





Amazing... Two tropical systems forecast to enter the Gulf simultaneously! Tuesday is going to be a busy day. Tracks and intensity forecasts can still change. Stay close to the weather with us through the weekend #khou11 #houston #weather #tropics pic.twitter.com/RAD4wMZ2Sm — david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) August 20, 2020

Be prepared this hurricane season

It's way too early to know the exact intensity and track these two systems will take. Regardless, we're in a very active hurricane season, so it's a good idea to know what you'll need if a storm was approaching.

Here is a list of important items you should have at home or take with you if you evacuate: