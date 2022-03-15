If you were impacted by the March 5 tornadoes, here's how you can apply for grant money

Funding from the state is available for residents of Adair, Benton, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Polk, Tama, Warren and Wayne counties.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After devastating tornadoes ripped through central Iowa on March 5, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamations for 10 counties, making those residents eligible for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program.

The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level. Those grants can be used for home or car repairs, replacing clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

The grant application can be downloaded here (English) or here (Español) and should be turned in at a local Community Action Agency. You can find your local agency here or get more information by calling 1-877-347-5678

Applicants have 45 days from when the disaster proclamation was issued to submit a claim (March 5 for Madison County, March 7 for Adair, Benton, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Polk, Tama, Warren and Wayne counties).

Iowans can also get help through the Disaster Case Management Program. Case managers work with clients to create a recovery plan and provide advice and referrals. This program does not have an income eligibility requirement and is open for 180 days after the disaster proclamation was issued.