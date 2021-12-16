Storm aftermath: Thousands without power, National Weather Service to survey damage

Tornadoes touched down in central and western Iowa in December for the first time Wednesday. NWS will confirm how many touched down in the coming days.

DES MOINES, Iowa —

1 reported dead, damage reported across the state

A semitrailer struck by high winds rolled onto its side on southbound U.S. Highway 151 in Benton County on Wednesday evening, killing the driver, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties including Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton and Webster. The proclamation provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to double the federal poverty level.

The Johnston Police Department said Wednesday night the roof of an outdoor learning environment built by students was blown into the street. A public works team has since cleared it from the roadway.

The town of Rudd, located in Floyd County, is closed to non-residents after "wide-spread damage" Wednesday, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office. The county emergency management agency said power lines and trees are down and the water treatment plant was hit, so the town is expected to be without power and water for a few days.

No injuries have been reported.

The Rudd Rockford Marble Rock Community School District canceled classes Thursday and said the school building will be open for showers, warmth and meals.

Another one of the hardest-hit areas is the town of Jefferson.

Power lines are down and Local 5's team witnessed significant damage Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service will be surveying storm damage in Guthrie Center, Atlantic and other areas of the state Wednesday.

Cleaning up trees

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging Iowans to be cautious in cleaning up fallen trees.

Emma Hanigan, urban forestry coordinator for the DNR, suggests homeowners hire a professional if they do not have the experience, ability, and equipment to safely do their own cleanup.

Hanigan said anyone planning to do their own tree cleanup should wear safety equipment, including hand, foot, leg, eye, face, hearing and head protection. The DNR also recommends avoiding wearing loose-fitting clothes while using a chainsaw.

After cleanup is done, homeowners can have trees examined by a professional arborist to see if they can be saved. The DNR has more tips here.

Record-breaking weather

The afternoon high of 74 degrees at the Des Moines International Airport set both daily and monthly records. The previous record for the month of December was 69 and occurred six times, most recently 2017.

A 74 MPH wind gust recorded at DSM at 8:28 p.m. (after storms passed) was the strongest non-thunderstorm gust recorded since 1970.

There was the highest number of significant wind (75+ mph) reports in a day since at least 2004, with at least 55 reported. The previous record was 53, set in the August 2020 derecho.

The first tornadoes were recorded in central or western Iowa during the month of December. Five previous tornadoes in the state in December were well east of I-35.

The first tornado warnings were issued by NWS Des Moines in December since at least 1986.

Thousands remain without power

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, MidAmerican Energy said 18,790 customers remained without power across the state. The company said more than 65,000 customers lost power at some point due to the storm.

The majority of those outages are in the Des Moines, Fort Dodge and Council Bluffs area. MidAmerican said most power should be restored to Des Moines by noon Thursday and Fort Dodge and Council Bluffs by midnight. Power should be restored to all Des Moines customers by 6 a.m. Friday, all Fort Dodge customers by 6 a.m. Saturday, and all Council Bluffs customers by 6 p.m. Saturday.

Some schools closed in the metro

Classes are canceled Thursday at King Elementary, Willard Elementary and North High School in Des Moines as well as Urbandale High School do to power outages. Webster City Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday.