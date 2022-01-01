Snow ordinances, parking bans take effect in the Des Moines metro

With several inches of snow expected Saturday, cities across the metro have begun to announce emergency measures for drivers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As central Iowa prepares to ring in the new year with several inches of snow, cities around the metro are announcing emergency parking bans and snow ordinances.

Winter Storm Warnings begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and continue through 12 a.m. Sunday for areas along and south of Highway 30. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for a few spots north of Highway 30.

The highest snow totals are expected for areas along and south of I-80, where some spots may pick up close to a foot of accumulation. Snow amounts will decrease farther to the north, with parts of northern Iowa possibly missing the snow altogether. In the Des Moines metro, snow amounts should be in the 5-8" range.

There will likely be a sharp cutoff to occur somewhere north of I-80, likely close to Highway 30, which will create a big contrast between light snow and heavier snow.

Important winter weather links

Ames

The city's snow ordinance will take effect at 9 a.m. Saturday and remain in place until the streets are completely plowed and it stops snowing. The city said it anticipates the ordinance being lifted by 9 a.m. Sunday.

Vehicles must be moved to off-street parking or to streets not designated as snow routes Snow routes are marked with red and white signs.

The city is also asking residents to move parked cars from residential streets, especially if the cars are parked on a cul-de-sac or circle.

Ankeny

The city's snow ordinance will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Parking is not permitted on public streets or alleys.

Parking in The District at Prairie Trail and Uptown Ankeny business district is prohibited from 2 to 6 a.m.

Vehicles parked on the street during a snow ordinance will be ticketed $40 and may be towed. To locate towed vehicles, call the Ankeny Police Department at 515-289-5240.



Residents can get parking information by texting ANKENY to 97063 or visiting ankenyiowa.gov/snow.

Carlisle

The city's snow ordinance will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and remain in place for 24 hours or until the snow stops.

Parking or leaving vehicles unattended on public streets or alleyways is not permitted. The following streets are exempt from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., but parking is still prohibited overnight: 1st Street from Highway 5 to Main Street School Street from 2nd Street to the rail road tracks Garfield Street from School Street to Main Street

Anyone violating the ordinance may be ticketed.

For more information, contact the City of Carlisle at 515-989-3224 or the Carlisle Police Department at 515-961-1122.

Clive

A snow/ice ordinance is currently in effect. Residents should move their vehicles from city streets.

For more information, click here.

Des Moines

The city's restrictions will take effect on snow routes when snow begins falling and then move on to residential streets and odd/even streets.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., cars must be parked on the side of the street with odd-numbered houses on odd dates and even-numbered houses on even dates. Since Saturday is the first day of hte month, park on the side of the street with odd-numbered houses if you live in the Drake, Carpenter or Sherman Hill neighborhoods in addition to parts of the River Bend neighborhood. Find more information and a map of those neighborhoods here.

You can find current parking restrictions here and sign up for email notifications from the city here.

Residents have 48 hours after the snow stops to clear their sidewalks before they could become subject to administrative penalties of at least $75.

Johnston

The city's snow ordinance goes into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and will expire at 5 p.m. Sunday.

All vehicles must be moved off city streets.

Businesses and residents must clear their sidewalks within 48 hours after snowfall ends.

Marshalltown

The city's snow ordinance will go into effect Friday at 10 p.m. and parking restrictions will remain in effect until plowing operations conclude.

The Marshalltown Police Department will ticket and tow vehicles found parked on the emergency snow routes. Vehicles towed are at the owner’s expense.

A map of Marshalltown's snow routes and prohibited parking areas can be seen here.

Norwalk

The city's snow ordinance will be in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday until further notice.

All vehicles must be removed from public streets to avoid ticketing and towing.

Osceola

The city's restrictions will be in effect from Friday at 10 p.m. through Sunday at noon.

Parking is not permitted on city streets, alley ways and city-owned lots.

Vehicles in violation of the ordinance are subject to being ticketed or towed at the owner's expense.

For more information, contact the City of Osceola at 641-342-2121.

Pella

Pella's snow ordinance goes into effect Saturday at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect "until further notice."

Vehicles on the street or in public parking lots will be towed and/or ticketed.

Waukee

The city's parking ban will be in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.

Parking on public streets is not permitted allowed.

Vehicles in violation of the ordinance may be ticketed or impounded. For questions about ticketing and towing, contact the Waukee Police Department at 515-978-7979.



Residents can find more information here and register for alerts from the city here.

West Des Moines

The city's parking ban is in effect from noon Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. This applies to all city streets.

There is a $50 fine for violating the ban, and vehicles are subject to towing.