Story County Emergency Management looking for volunteers in storm clean-up

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — As clean-up from destructive storms earlier this week continues, leaders in one county are requesting some helping hands.

Story County Emergency Management has put out a call for volunteers to help with storm debris clean up. They said volunteers may clear debris from private property, for those who don't have the physical capability or tools. Clearing of public places may also be needed.

They're asking people to register at the following link here.

Leaders said once registered, you're asked to head to the Volunteer Reception Center at Gates Memorial Hall in Nevada between 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Friday and/or Saturday.