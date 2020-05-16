Storm will stay off the coast of N.C. but heavy rain and wind will be likely along the Outer Banks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The current track of Arthur keeps it mainly off the coast of N.C.but some impacts will still likely reach the coast and Outer Banks through today.

At the latest advisory at 11 am Monday, The storm was located about 20 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC. The storm is moving N-NE at 16 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph.

No impacts are expected in the Triad and while the storm is expected to stay off the coast, it will impact the coastline today. 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts along the Outer Banks and 40 mph to 50 mph wind gusts. Also, dangerous rip current are likely in the coastal waters.

Also, some flooding of roadways and over wash on Outer Banks especially along highway 12..

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for parts of the N.C. Coast and Outer Banks, from Surf City, northward.

This is the first tropical system of 2020, a couple weeks ahead of the start of official hurricane season which begins June 1.