2 dead in Poweshiek County following early week storms

A man and a woman were killed, emergency managers said.

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A man and a woman from Poweshiek County have died from the destructive storms that tore through out parts of Iowa earlier this week.

Poweshiek County Emergency Management said a municipal utility worker from Brooklyn, who was a 42-year-old man, was electrocuted from downed power lines while removing debris and making repairs.

In addition, officials said falling debris struck a 41-year-old woman from Malcom.