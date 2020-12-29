Shoppers brave heavy snowfall for last-minute winter supplies

Shovels, salt and more flew off Capell's Ace Hardware shelves before— and during— Tuesday's winter storm.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The winter months are slower for hardware stores, except for those in Iowa.

Capell's Ace Hardware staff said snow supplies sold fast as Tuesday's snowstorm drifted in.

"In the last 24 hours, we have 15 different kinds of shovels, but I’m sure we’ve sold about 100 to 150 shovels," said Adam Stoeffler, store manager.

The hardware store has prepared for snow since September. From shovels to salt, folks found what they were looking for.

Speaking of salt, when is the best time to use it? Stoeffler said there are a few ways to go about it.

"There's a couple different philosophies. You can pretreat before the snow, but it's best to wait until after it's done snowing," Stoeffler said.

Salt works best at 15 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer.