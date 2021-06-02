Weekend winter storms bring snow ordinances throughout Central Iowa

Expect snow ordinances in central Iowa throughout the weekend.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Carlisle

The snow ordinance for the City of Carlisle is in effect February 4, 2021 @ 9AM.

Clive

The City of Clive is experiencing winter weather conditions and the snow/ice ordinance is in effect. Public Works and Parks crews are conducting full snow removal operations on Clive streets. Residents are asked to move their parked vehicles from City streets in order to help crews perform their plowing duties in a safe and efficient manner. All Clive residents and businesses have a role in snow/ice removal operations. Please click here for more information on parking during snow/ice events, snow removal on sidewalks, and other snow removal procedures.

Des Moines

UPDATE: Des Moines Snow Ordinance for Residential Streets will NOT go into effect at 4pm Today. Repeat the City of Des Moines Snow Ordinance for Residential Streets will NOT go into effect at 4pm Today. www.dmsnow.org for updates.

Grimes

The City of Grimes snow ordinance will be in effective Saturday 2/6/21 from 10:00 am through 8:00 pm.

Indianola

City Ordinance 69.10 prohibits parking on any public street or alley during a snow emergency parking ban. Such ban is in effect when two or more inches of snow or ice has fallen or is predicted by the National Weather Service.

Such ban is in effect when two or more inches of snow or ice has fallen or is predicted by the National Weather Service. Due to two or more inches predicted by NWS the ordinance will be in effect when the snow is or has fallen. This ordinance remains in effect for 48 hours after the snow has stopped falling or until the streets are clear. Vehicles may not be parked on the street during this time. Once the streets are cleared you may resume parking on the street.

Norwalk

The City of Norwalk is declaring that the City Snow Ordinance will go into effect for the City of Norwalk at 2 PM, Saturday, February 6, 2021. This is based on current and anticipated forecasted predictions. All vehicles must be removed from public streets to avoid ticketing and towing.

The Snow Ordinance will stay in effect until further notice and applies to all streets in Norwalk.

Pella

The City of Pella's snow ordinance will go into effect at noon on Saturday, February 6, 2021, and will remain in effect until further notice . Vehicles remaining on the street or in public parking lots are subject to ticketing and/or towing.