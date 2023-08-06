Weekend weather recap: How much rain did Des Moines get?

More rain will move into the state on Wednesday, especially over central and southern Iowa.

IOWA, USA — Iowa received some much-needed rain this weekend, especially as off-and-on showers impacted the state throughout most of the day Sunday.

At the Des Moines International Airport, 0.58" of rain fell on Sunday, bringing the monthly total so far to 1.94" (0.68" fell at the airport on Saturday night, just prior to midnight).

This weekend's rain puts Des Moines 1.15" above the average of 0.79" through August 7th.

Despite the boost, the city is still nearly five inches below average on annual rainfall to date.

Here are some other rainfall totals from Sunday only:

Nevada - Reports of 6.0" and 4.8" in town

Maxwell - 5.5"

Ames - 3.2"

Jewell - 2.75"

Story City - 2.2"

Ogden - 2.1"

Iowa Falls - 1.4"

Most areas north of I-80 received an inch or more of rain between the thunderstorms late Saturday and the persistent showers on Sunday.

Sunday's rain comes on the heels of an eventful Saturday in northwest Iowa, where flash flooding caused issues near the South Dakota and Minnesota border.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation on Sunday following the heavy rain and high winds in northwest Iowa.

Lee and Sioux Counties experienced heavy rain and winds yesterday.



Today I signed a disaster proclamation activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program! https://t.co/9zYLqH74uq — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) August 6, 2023

August is often a wet one for Des Moines, as the month's average rainfall comes in around 4.17" at the airport.

4.04" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport in 2022, and we're already about halfway there.