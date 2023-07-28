The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for all of central and southern Iowa until 9 p.m. Friday.

IOWA, USA — Thursday was hot, but Friday is only going to be hotter: The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for all of central and southern Iowa until 9 p.m. Friday.

The Local 5 Weather Team anticipates actual temperatures in central Iowa will hit the mid-to-upper-90s, with a few spots nearing 100° by late afternoon.

In addition, high humidity means heat index readings could soar to near 110-115° in many areas.

What is an excessive heat warning?

According to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines, an excessive heat warning is issued when heat index values are expected to reach or exceed 110°F and not fall below 75°F for the duration of the warning.

People living in areas affected by excessive heat warnings should do the following to stay cool:

Refrain from outdoor activities of any nature during the warmest time of the day

Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you must be outside

Stay indoors in an air-conditioned building as much as possible

Check on elderly family members if they are living alone