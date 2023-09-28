Say 'goodbye' to 7 p.m. sunsets: Sun will set after 7 p.m. for last time in 2023 Friday

Sunset won't occur after 7 p.m. again until March 10, 2024, when Daylight Saving Time begins.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's something just about everybody dreads: the final 7 p.m. sunset of the year.

Earlier sunsets signal the arrival of fall, and point to the colder months that follow.

Des Moines, and much of central Iowa, will enjoy one last sunset at 7 p.m. or later on Friday.

Beginning on Saturday, the sun will set before 7 p.m., at 6:58 p.m. officially.

Des Moines will then lose an average of 2-3 minutes of daylight per day through the first few weeks of October, as the sunrise gets later in the morning and the sunset gets even earlier in the evening.

Sunrise will get as late as 7:49 a.m. before Daylight Saving Time ends, and we set our clocks forward an hour on Nov. 5, 2023.

Once Daylight Saving Time ends and we return to Standard Time, the earliest sunsets of the year occur.

For Des Moines, our sun sets as early as 4:45 p.m. at the end of November and beginning of December.

Sunset won't occur after 7 p.m. again until March 10, 2024, when Daylight Saving Time begins.

Average October temperatures

"Normal" temperatures will quickly drop as October begins, too.

On Oct. 1, the average high in Des Moines is 71°, while the average low is 49°.

By Oct. 31, the average high drops to 56°, and the average low gets down to 37°.