Jack Miller is a three-time Emmy award winning journalist who’s anchored and reported across the country for more than 20 years. He joined Local 5 in December 2014 as anchor of the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news.

In 2012, Jack received an Emmy for best newscast in the Upper Midwest Region while anchoring at KGAN-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jack received an Emmy in the same region in 2010 for his business investigation on airline fares. Jack’s first Emmy came in 1999 for breaking news in the Northern California Region while anchoring at KXTV in Sacramento. In 2011, Jack and Tiffany O’Donnell were named best anchor team in the state by the Iowa Broadcast News Association. He’s also received several awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association and the Associated Press.

In addition to Cedar Rapids and Sacramento, Jack has anchored and reported in Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida; Charleston, West Virginia; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Rochester and Mankato, Minnesota.

Jack volunteers in Des Moines with the Principal Charity Classic, Children’s Cancer Connection, Zero Prostate Cancer and Variety the Children’s Charity.

Jack started reporting for his dad’s small town newspaper in Minnesota when he was 16 years old. By the time he went to college, he knew he wanted to work in TV news. Jack graduated from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. He ventured outside the TV news business for a few years in the 1990s, as manager of media relations for Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis. He served as a spokesman for the airline, guiding communications during a tumultuous period of industry consolidation, union contract negotiation and route expansion.

Jack and his wife Kimberly live in Clive with their son and two cats. They enjoy golf, bike rides, sledding, Oktoberfest, Amana Colonies trips and anything that celebrates the Iowa lifestyle.

Connect with Jack on Facebook and Twitter.