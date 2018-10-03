Morning Reporter Lakyn McGee joined the Local 5 News Team in October 2018. Lakyn previously spent two years as an Anchor/Reporter for Fox 5 in Springfield, Missouri and is excited to call Iowa home!

Originally from the Ozarks, Lakyn grew up in a small town in Missouri where she found her passion of storytelling by performing in multiple theatrical plays and writing. Taking her love of storytelling, Lakyn attended Missouri State University and received her degree in Broadcast Journalism and Theatre. While in college, she got her first on-air job as a news personality for a country radio station and hosted a cooking competition for two seasons, “Show Me Chefs”, that aired on the local ABC station in Springfield.

Coming from a big family, Lakyn is the middle child with 3 sisters and 1 brother – half Cubs fans and half Cardinals fans. During her free time, you can find Lakyn playing with her fur-baby Chloe, binge watching a show on Netflix, and exploring the amazing city of Des Moines!

Have a story idea? She’d love to hear from you!

Connect with Lakyn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram