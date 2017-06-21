Matt McCullock

Taylor Kanost is the AMS certified morning meteorologist for Local 5. The past few years have taken Taylor all over the place, but his roots are in the Midwest.Taylor was born and raised in Lincoln, NE, and earned his degree in Meteorology and Climatology from the University of Nebraska in 2012.

During his senior year of college, he volunteered with the Center for Severe Weather Research (CSWR) in Boulder, CO. This gave Taylor the rare opportunity to operate one of the CSWR's Doppler on Wheels while chasing tornadoes. Much like the movie Twister, the goal was to collect data from tornadoes in an effort to understand and ultimately improve forecasts for these dangerous storms. The best part of the trip? That is where he met his wife!

Taylor previously worked in Grand Junction, Colorado and Roanoke, Virginia before joining Local 5 in January 2017. When he's not working on a forecast, you will find Taylor on the golf course, playing pick up basketball, traveling, and cheering on his Huskers.

Connect with Taylor on Facebook and Twitter.