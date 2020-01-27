Matthew Judy

Matthew comes to Local 5 from Columbia, MO where he spent the last three years working his way from a production assistant to a sports reporter and anchor at the NBC affiliate.

Here at Local 5, Matthew will serve as a weekend news anchor as well as a sports and news reporter: He’s basically a utility infielder!

Matthew is a proud Mizzou Alum (M-I-Z) who was born and raised in Sacramento, CA. His love for storytelling goes back to his time as a kid when he spent afternoons commentating games to himself.

If you don’t see him talking on TV, he’s probably on a golf course, watching sports or spending time outside with his fiancee.

Got a story idea or any recommendations for central Iowa? Let him know at mjudy@weareiowa.com.

