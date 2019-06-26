Brad Edwards

Brad is a native Iowan, but also went on a “whirlwind” tour of the U.S. before returning to central Iowa. Brad was born in Des Moines and then moved to Earlham by school age. After graduation from Earlham High School, he headed north to Ames to attend Iowa State University. Thanks to his father, Brad’s passion for the weather was already building like a thunderhead as he set foot on campus. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in meteorology in 1987.

For the past 13 years, Brad’s forecasts have been certified as Central Iowa’s Most Accurate Forecasts by WeatheRate, the weather forecast verification experts.

Ironically, his first TV experience came during his senior year of college when he worked at Local 5 doing morning weather cut-ins. After taking jobs in Florida, Kansas and The Weather Channel in Atlanta, Brad has come full circle back to his home. He has been with Local 5 since September, 1996.

Brad is married with three children and lives in the Des Moines metro area. He likes to play with his kids, watch movies, golf, garden and listen to spiritual music. He also remains a loyal Iowa State fan! Go Clones!

Connect with Brad on Twitter.