Brandon Lawrence joined We Are Iowa’s Most Accurate weather team and Local 5 News in June 2017. He’s thrilled to take on the challenges of weather forecasting in Iowa.

He graduated in 2015 from Mississippi State University where he earned his degree in Professional Meteorology, with minors in both Broadcast Journalism and Spanish.

While he was still a senior in college, Brandon started working on-air part-time as a weekend meteorologist at WABG in Greenville, Mississippi. Upon graduation, he later accepted a full-time spot on the weather team at KTVE/KARD in West Monroe, Louisiana. During his time in the Bayou State, Brandon covered a huge variety of weather including severe weather, tornadoes, and historic flooding.

So why Iowa? In addition to his family’s Midwest roots, Brandon’s passion for all types of forecasting drove him to find an even wider spectrum of weather—now adding the challenges of snow and ice to the mix.

Brandon says his favorite part of being in Des Moines has been the people, confirming that the term “Iowa Nice” is true.

When he’s not tracking storms or big temperature swings, Brandon enjoys seeing new places around the metro, traveling, and practicing his Spanish-speaking skills.

Connect with Brandon on Facebook and Twitter.