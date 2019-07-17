Rachel Droze started as Local 5’s chief political correspondent and investigative reporter in July 2019. Born and raised in the Midwest, Rachel is excited to continue her career in Des Moines.

Rachel is coming to Iowa from WICS in Springfield, Illinois, where she covered local and state politics. Her investigation into the city of Springfield’s overtime pay caused Springfield’s city council to open an investigation of their own. Prior to that, Rachel spent a couple years working at WLUC in Marquette, Michigan and she interned at WXYZ in Detroit under their award-winning investigative team.

Rachel is a Michigan State University grad (Go Green). Her work has been honored by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the Illinois Associated Press Broadcasters Association.

Outside of work, Rachel enjoys spending time with friends and family and is an avid sports fan.

Have a story idea, an issue that needs investigated or just want to say hi?

