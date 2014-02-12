Stephanie Angleson anchors Local 5 News at 5, 6, and 10. She graduated from Drake University in 2000 with a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications, Broadcast News and a Minor in World History.

Before coming to Local 5, Stephanie worked for KIMT-TV in Mason City as morning and midday Anchor. The show was awarded a regional Emmy award for best morning show in 2004 by the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Television Academy.

When not at work, Stephanie enjoys making hand-made quilts and spending time on her family’s farms. A World and National title holding equestrian, Stephanie says horses are her passion. Stephanie lives in Des Moines with her husband.

Connect with Stephanie on Facebook and Twitter.