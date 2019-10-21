Eva Andersen

As a native eastern Iowan, Eva considers it an honor to continue to tell stories of the people in central Iowa as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter.

Eva is in year three of being back in Iowa after spending seven years in New York City, where she earned her Master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. At Columbia, Eva co-produced and directed a documentary about an actor with Down syndrome breaking into the entertainment industry. Upon graduation, she was honored with the Pulitzer Traveling Fellowship, for the top four graduates in the journalism class.

Eva is also a proud graduate of the University of Northern Iowa (Go Panthers!). Receiving degrees in Communication Studies and Jazz Saxophone, she graduated summa cum laude.

Before working at Local 5/WOI-TV, Eva worked for two years at KGAN/CBS2 in Cedar Rapids. She reported for the morning show for the first year, and then started filling in on the anchor desk while reporting for the 5 and 6 pm newscasts. Her work at KGAN earned an Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Award nomination in the category of “Video Journalist”, for writing, shooting, and editing pieces within 24 hours.

Before she began working in broadcast journalism, Eva held internships at Entertainment Tonight, the Colbert Report, Saturday Night Live, as well as Z102.9 & 1600 ESPN Radio in Cedar Rapids.

Eva grew up in Center Point (a small town just north of Cedar Rapids), and am a proud alumnus of Center Point-Urbana High School. From a young age, she fell in love with the arts. Eva studied violin, piano, and saxophone, and as I always tell people — sax won out (it’s just too cool!), which she continued playing through college and onto the stage at several New York City jazz clubs and at the Apollo Theatre. Eva has performed in several off-Broadway plays in New York City and onstage with Theatre Cedar Rapids.

Eva would love to learn more about what Des Moines has to offer––especially love coffee, jazz, and shoes.

If you have a tip or story idea, message me and send it her way!

Email: eandersen@weareiowa.com

Connect with Eva on Twitter and Facebook