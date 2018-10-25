Catch Des Moines - October 25, 2018

Des Moines
47°
Des Moines
47°
NEWS
Local News
Latest Videos
This Week in Iowa
National News
Your Local Election HQ
RAGBRAI
Farmer says Dakota Access Pipeline is destroying his land
Ames police get body cameras
Sexual harassment policy changed for state employees
Lucky $1 million lottery winner bought ticket in Davenport
Grassley supports tax cuts, won't comment on Trump's floated tax legislation
RAGBRAI unveils 2019 logo
WEATHER
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Alexa
Closings and Delays
Meet the Weather Team
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Backyard BBQ
Most Accurate 101
Local 5 Forecast on WeAreIowa.com
Eagle Eye 5 catches a glimpse of peak fall colors at Ledges State Park
SPORTS
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Cyclone Central
Hawkeye HQ
Chicago Bears Blitz
Chicago Blackhawks
Iowa ready for hostile Happy Valley crowd as they face Penn State
Jennie Baranczyk given new contract with Drake Women's Basketball
Iowa State and Texas Tech far cry from where they were in 2016
Waukee's comeback in district title game is fueling the Warriors for the playoffs
Hawkeyes defense shines, first shutout since 2016
UNI stuns No. 3 South Dakota State on homecoming
CW IOWA LIVE
Request an Appearance
Pros who Know
Pros Who Know - Lumberman's Drywall & Roofing
Legally Blonde Jr. Performance - Des Moines Young Artist Theatre
Legally Blonde Jr. - Des Moines Young Artist Theatre
Prehistoric Mounds - Iowa Almanac
MidAmerican Rec Plex
Great Music Local Showcase - October 25, 2018
COMMUNITY
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Contests
Get Moving Iowa
One Classroom at a Time
Celebrating our Freedoms
ISU mourns the loss of former golfer
Iowa native bringing new feel to 'GMA Day'
Kris Bryant returns to Des Moines with Iowa Cubs on rehab assignment
Maddie Poppe talks visit to Iowa State Fair on GMA
Des Moines Superintendent: School Start Times
Sunday fun at the State Fair
TV SCHEDULE
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
Get Our App
LIFESTYLE
Home for the Holidays
Travel+Leisure
Auto Essentials
Real Estate Essentials
Healthy Living
Weddings
Recipes for Success
Cancer Care
Personal Finance
Green Living
Healthy Pets
Search
CW Iowa Live
Catch Des Moines - October 25, 2018
CW Iowa Live
By:
Jessica Flinn
Posted:
Oct 25, 2018 09:53 AM CDT
Updated:
Oct 25, 2018 09:53 AM CDT
More Stories
Pros Who Know - Lumberman's Drywall & Roofing
11 hours ago
Legally Blonde Jr. Performance - Des Moines Young Artist Theatre
11 hours ago
Legally Blonde Jr. - Des Moines Young Artist Theatre
11 hours ago
Local 5 Trending Stories
Latest News
Local
National
Sports
Political
Farmer says Dakota Access Pipeline is destroying his land
Ames police get body cameras
Sexual harassment policy changed for state employees
Lucky $1 million lottery winner bought ticket in Davenport
Grassley supports tax cuts, won't comment on Trump's floated tax legislation
Video Center
Local News
National News
Deshaunte Jones and David Montgomery: An unbreakable bond that's rooted in...
Farmer says Dakota Access Pipeline is destroying his land
We Are Iowa Weather Online
Stay Connected
WeAreIowa Local 5 News
@WeAreIowa5News
WeAreIowa iPhone App
WeAreIowa Android App