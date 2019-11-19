1-week before Thanksgiving Checklist

You’ve still got plenty of time but there are a few things that should get done one week before Thanksgiving. The main thing is to buy the turkey ahead of time because it will need to be thawed before cooking.

Clean Out Fridge/Freezer/Pantry: Doing a cleanout/purge of the fridge, freezer and pantry will make space for all of the Thanksgiving groceries and show you if you are missing ingredients or if they are expired.

Shop For Non-Perishables: Now that there is room in the fridge, freezer, and panty, you can shop for all of the non-perishable items on your shopping list. This includes all of the canned, boxed and bottled items as well as the freezer items.

Purchase A Turkey: You’ll want to purchase your turkey ahead of time so that they don’t run out and because the turkey will need time to thaw. Buy about 1 pound of turkey per person unless you want leftovers or are big eaters then increase that to 1 1/4 – 1 1/2 pounds per person.

Note When To Start Thawing The Turkey: Allow at least 24 hours of thawing time for every 4 pounds of turkey. Make a note in the planner on the day you need to put the turkey in the fridge.