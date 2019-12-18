7 Things You Should Do the Week Before Christmas

1. Clean out the old Toys

Nothing motivates the kids to clean out the playroom like Santa’s upcoming arrival! Cleaning out the playroom in the weeks leading up to Christmas and you’ll find that it’s got so many perks. First, you are making room for any new toys! During this week, the kids also are much more open to the idea of tossing broken toys and donating rarely used ones. Take that time to get inventory of the things that kids might like for last minute gifts.

2. Buy all the Christmas Food

Lots of peoples favorite parts of Christmas is the meal and snacks! Having everyone gather around the table together is something special. Make your meal plan ahead of time and shop for all the food now. Avoid the craziness at the grocery stores and get everything that you can now, and your fresher items the day before your gathering. You can prep most of it ahead of time to make things smoother later in the week. Do yourself a favor and shop ahead!

3. Designate your “Forced” Family Fun

Fun with your family, especially your extended family can be somewhat difficult. Schedules and personal interests and opinions often collide, so have some ready to go activities for every member of your family. Have Christmas movies ready to watch, cookies ready to be frosted, games ready to play and outdoor activities for the younger ones ready to go.

4. Put together your Christmas morning Prep Basket

Gifts are one of the many highlights on Christmas morning. You can see the excitement in their faces, but sometimes gifts and documenting the celebration come with needs. Put together your Christmas morning prep accessory basket ahead of time to make the most of your family together time. Recommend filling your basket with a couple trash bags, scissors, screwdrivers, batteries, extra camera battery/memory card, and even tissues for the happy tears! It makes everything go a little bit smoother and you will spend less time looking for the batteries and more time laughing about the funny stocking stuffers with your family!

5. Plan out your Christmas Best

The day of Christmas eve always feels a bit rushed, probably because it flies by at the speed of eight tiny reindeer. So before you get to the big day, plan out your Christmas best – for example, your church’s Christmas eve service, your Christmas eve pajamas and your clothing for Christmas day. Having the whole families clothing washed and ironed makes it so much easier to actually enjoy the time together. Having all your clothing ready makes the service and time feel extra special, without all the anxiety and fluster can come with rushing while getting ready.

6. Do something Free Filled with Christmas Spirit

It’s so easy to get caught up in the world of spending that sometimes we forget that the best Christmas things in life are free! Make an intentional effort in doing free activities that fill us up with Christmas spirit. Drive around the neighborhood and look at the twinkling lights. Write a letter to Santa and then deliver it by hand by going to a store that has the jolly man himself. Reading a Christmas classic before bed. Write or make your own Christmas cards to someone serving in the armed forces. Create snow angels in the snow. Make snowflakes. Decorate the house with home made snowflakes and mistletoe’s. Try to think of Christmas activities that you love that cost money and be creative to make it free! Here is a link to some easy printable letters.

Free Letters from Santa here.

Free Letters to Santa here.

7. Donate, Volunteer or Give

The week before the holiday is the best time to donate, volunteer or give! There are so many opportunities to serve. It doesn’t need to necessarily be Christmas related. Grabbing an extra toy and dropping it off at a Toys for Tots location, grabbing a extra $5 at checkout and popping it in the bell-ringers jar, or even choosing to sponsor a family in poverty; your money can go a long way and is easier than ever to donate. If you don’t have money or goods to donate, consider volunteering an hour to a local nursing home, or at a nonprofit, church or children’s hospital. If nothing else, you can drop off food at your local police office or fire house or even give blood. Remember that the world doesn’t completely shut down just because Christmas is coming! If you don’t know what to do, consider reaching out to a local non profit or community chamber – they usually know all of the local organizations in need.