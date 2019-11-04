Easy Friendsgiving Must Haves That You Can Totally Pull Off

Friendsgiving is all about celebrating the family you choose, your close friends. You should celebrate your friends and share your gratitude with them. Share and make many new memories together over a delicious meal. Hosting a Friendsgiving is a perfect way to do that!

So how do you pull off your first and many more Friendsgiving’s easily? Simple! Start with easy and full flavored dishes, then have a cocktail, add some fun games and you have a new party tradition with your closest friends!

If you want to make the whole meal yourself or split it up like a potluck then this is the perfect guide for you! These tips range from signature drinks, easy dishes, table settings and more!Be PreparedBE PREPARED

1. Be Prepared

Plates

Silverware

Napkins

Cups/Glasses

Serving Bowls, Platters and Utensils

Cooler/Bucket for Drinks

A place to put everything; tables for food, a place for guest coats and personal belongings

Space in the refrigerator

Containers for leftovers

Appropriate amount of chairs and sitting areas

Garbage bags

Toilet paper

Hand soap

Hand towels

Music Playlists

Games

FOOD – plenty of snacks

Drinks

2. Signature Cocktail

Recommended: Cranberry Apple Sangria recipe here.

3. Friendsgiving Tablescape

Don’t skip out on this! Accessorize your table! It’s so easy use a role of butcher paper and a sharpie to create everyone own place setting. Or use black butcher paper and a chalkboard pen to create the same look. Add candles, some greenery and small pumpkins, painted white. It is so simple, casual and extremely affordable! This is a unique way to glam up your dinner without breaking the bank!

4. GAMES!

Friendsgiving doesn’t have to be all about the food and it shouldn’t be! Encourage your friends to get their bodies and brains moving after the big feast with a couple of these fun games. It’s a great way to keep the fun and party going after the main course.

Pumpkin Roll (Make your party BYOP!)

Turkey Tag

Scavenger Hunt

Toss & Tell

Thanksgiving Friendly (Family) Feud

Turkey Bowling

Turkey Bingo

Plus other household board and card games!

5. The TURKEY

Since the turkey is the focus point of the meal and gathering, here is an easy to follow recipe that even the most novice cook can make this turkey. Plan ahead based on the size of your turkey, then plan to cook the meal around the cooking of the bird. For even easier cooking, try cooking a turkey breast, its much faster cooking the breast by itself. Cooking an extra turkey breast is great for a larger group. Have one whole turkey and one extra turkey breast. Cooking instructions for turkey breast are found here.

6. The STUFFING

The stuffing is a well known favorite from any Friendsgiving goer. Make sure to include this side for your dinner. This simple stuffing is so delicious! It’s perfect for a potluck dinner since you don’t have to cook it inside the turkey. Add some granny smith apples for a nice tart balance to cut through the other rich food. Find a recipe from Bon Appetit here.

7. Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole was and is a staple in many family Thanksgivings as well as any Friendsgiving. The Campbell’s recipe is simple and easy and you can make this recipe the day before and reheat before serving!

8. PUMPKIN PIE

You need a pumpkin pie in your recipe arsenal, and this is the one! Serve each slice with fresh whipped cream and hot cup of coffee to finish off your Friendsgiving feast! Find a ultimate pumpkin pie recipe here.