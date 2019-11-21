Holiday spirit in Historic Valley Junction

VALLEY JUNCTION– Tonight, Mingle and Jingle in the Junction kicks off the holiday season in Historic Valley Junction.

The LIGHT Valley Junction program will kick off the festivities at 4:30 with the flipping on for the first time of Valley Junction’s year-round interactive lighting display. Starting at 5:30, you can enjoy horse drawn trolley rides and at 6, Santa and Mrs. Clause will travel through Historic Valley Junction. Jingle and Bingo in the Junction also kicks off today.

Attendees are asked to bring a personal care item for West Des Moines Human Services.

For a complete schedule of Mingle and Jingle in the Junction and rules for Jingle and Bingo in the Junction, click here.