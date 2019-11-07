The Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Holidays
Posted: / Updated:
View Recipe from delish here.

This is the only recipe you need for creamy spuds! Making homemade mashed potatoes is so easy, it would make no sense for you to reach for instant ones.

Time: 30 Minutes

Servings: 6-8

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 lbs potatoes (unpeeled)
  • Kosher Salt
  • 1 Stick Butter
  • 2 Tablespoons Butter for garnish
  • 1/2 Cup Milk
  • 1/2 Cup Sour Cream
  • Black Pepper

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and add a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and cook until totally soft; 16 – 18 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to pot.
  2. Use a potato masher to mash potatoes until smooth.
  3. In a small saucepan, melt butter and milk until warm.
  4. Pour over warm milk-butter mixture and stir until completely combined and creamy. Add sour cream and stir until combined.
  5. Season mashed potatoes generously with salt and pepper.
  6. Transfer potatoes to a serving bowl and top with remaining two tablespoons butter. Season with more pepper before serving.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story