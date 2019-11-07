The Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Friendsgiving is all about celebrating the family you choose, your close friends. You should celebrate your friends and share your gratitude with them. Share and make many new memories together over a delicious meal. Hosting a Friendsgiving is a perfect way to do that!

So how do you pull off your first and many more Friendsgiving’s easily? Simple! Start with easy and full flavored dishes, then have a cocktail, add some fun games and you have a new party tradition with your closest friends!